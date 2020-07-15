/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM
188 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McKees Rocks, PA
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -
Results within 1 mile of McKees Rocks
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Heights
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1
1803 Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment! Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
202 Gilliland Ave
202 Gilliland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
4 BR/ 1 Bath townhome located in Bellevue, PA.
Results within 5 miles of McKees Rocks
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
38 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1177 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
34 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
77 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1370 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 2 at 11:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Luxury apartments in downtown Pittsburgh near the Three Rivers and I-579. Units have high ceilings and stone counters. Hardwood floors. Community amenities include shuffleboard, pool table and 24-hour gym.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
320 Knox Ave
320 Knox Avenue, Carnegie, PA
Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom House! - Property Id: 148826 This beautifully appointed four bedroom home is located on a quiet street, central to all points.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Avalon
627 Hemlock St # 2
627 Hemlock Street, Avalon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Now Available! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Avalon - 2nd Floor of Duplex! Fully Equipped Kitchen; Updated Kitchen & Bath; $895/month + utilities. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE5835415)
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
518 Natchez
518 Natchez Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
518 Natchez Available 08/01/20 518 Natchez - Great row house in Mt Washington with Stainless Steel appliances, finished basement, washer dryer, a deck with 2 off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780875)
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Marshall-Shadeland
1152 Ridgeland Dr
1152 Ridgeland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1340 sqft
- (RLNE3634532)
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
131 York Dr
131 York Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
104 Laclede Street
104 Laclede Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1408 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
332 Virginia Ave
332 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Spacious 4 BR / 1.5 Bath House in Mount Washington. Only a few blocks to the popular Shiloh St. shops, cafes, and restaurants! Walking distance to the famous overlook views of the city.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
820 Liberty Ave Unit 5
820 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
This fully-restored, historic, 1880s building is Pittsburgh living at its finest.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Allentown
751 Excelsior Street
751 Excelsior Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
AVAILABLE NOW - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME! - This place has a spacious living area, good size kitchen, laundry in unit, and basement that would be wonderful for extra storage. Updated stainless appliances such as dishwasher & gas stove included.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Perry North
106 Watson Blvd
106 Watson Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1638 sqft
Quaint 2 story 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath home in Observatory Hill, Pittsburgh coming in August. Beautiful upgrades throughout the home, along with classic touches from the past. Fireplace in living room will warm up those cold evenings.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
141 Labelle St
141 La Belle St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1494 sqft
Available August 2020 Newly renovated home nestled in the Duquesne Heights area. Surrounded by beautiful parks, public transportation and easy access to major highways will make this a great place to call home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1640 Dormont
1640 Dormont Avenue, Dormont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
All new appliances & granite,completely furnished ,deck ,flat screen TV ,fire place with remote,*Dormont park,walk to shopping ,bus," T "
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PABellevue, PACarnegie, PAMount Oliver, PABrentwood, PA