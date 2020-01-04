All apartments in Lawrence County
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:54 PM

3438 State Route 208

3438 Pennsylvania Highway 208 · (724) 654-5589
Location

3438 Pennsylvania Highway 208, Lawrence County, PA 16142

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Beautiful Building Space for Lease in New Wilmington Township, ready for Professional or Medical use with approximately 3300 sq ft. Ample shared parking area in front, side and rear of building leads patrons into large Handicap Accessible entrance with automated doors on west side of building. Entrance provides large comfortable waiting room with reception desk leading into private office. Interior space consists of 5 exam rooms, 2 offices, storage room & large kitchenette. Private office equipped with built in file cabinets overlooks large open area of 45'x36', previously utilized as physical therapy room, which includes 2 personal handicap accessible bathrooms. Conveniently located within medical complex on Route 208 in close proximity to Route 18, I-376 & I-80. Minimum One Year Lease Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 State Route 208 have any available units?
3438 State Route 208 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3438 State Route 208 currently offering any rent specials?
3438 State Route 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 State Route 208 pet-friendly?
No, 3438 State Route 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence County.
Does 3438 State Route 208 offer parking?
Yes, 3438 State Route 208 offers parking.
Does 3438 State Route 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 State Route 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 State Route 208 have a pool?
No, 3438 State Route 208 does not have a pool.
Does 3438 State Route 208 have accessible units?
Yes, 3438 State Route 208 has accessible units.
Does 3438 State Route 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 State Route 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3438 State Route 208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3438 State Route 208 does not have units with air conditioning.
