3438 State Route 208

Beautiful Building Space for Lease in New Wilmington Township, ready for Professional or Medical use with approximately 3300 sq ft. Ample shared parking area in front, side and rear of building leads patrons into large Handicap Accessible entrance with automated doors on west side of building. Entrance provides large comfortable waiting room with reception desk leading into private office. Interior space consists of 5 exam rooms, 2 offices, storage room & large kitchenette. Private office equipped with built in file cabinets overlooks large open area of 45'x36', previously utilized as physical therapy room, which includes 2 personal handicap accessible bathrooms. Conveniently located within medical complex on Route 208 in close proximity to Route 18, I-376 & I-80. Minimum One Year Lease Required.