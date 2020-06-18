1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2

Amenities

in unit laundry parking carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3rd floor, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment in 8th Ward. Kitchen with fridge & range. Beautiful bath with tub & separate shower stall. Carpeted bedroom/living room combo. Washer & dryer for tenant use. Rent includes all utilities. Off street parking. Walking distance to Conemaugh Hospital. This is a NO PET/NON SMOKING unit. Rent would increase for 2 people. Rent is $575 all included. 1 year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required, $40 non-refundable application for all applicants 18 years old or older. Call to Tour!