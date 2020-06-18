All apartments in Johnstown
1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2

1107 McKinley Ave · (814) 262-7653
Location

1107 McKinley Ave, Johnstown, PA 15905

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
3rd floor, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment in 8th Ward. Kitchen with fridge & range. Beautiful bath with tub & separate shower stall. Carpeted bedroom/living room combo. Washer & dryer for tenant use. Rent includes all utilities. Off street parking. Walking distance to Conemaugh Hospital. This is a NO PET/NON SMOKING unit. Rent would increase for 2 people. Rent is $575 all included. 1 year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required, $40 non-refundable application for all applicants 18 years old or older. Call to Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 have any available units?
1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnstown, PA.
What amenities does 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 have?
Some of 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnstown.
Does 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 does offer parking.
Does 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 have a pool?
No, 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 have accessible units?
No, 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 MCKINLEY AVENUE, #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
