2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:26 PM
60 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jefferson Hills, PA
Last updated July 15 at 07:34 AM
3 Units Available
Clairton
Payne Hill
511 Payne Hill Road, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1114 sqft
Our "Apartment Excellence Award" winning community, located in peaceful Jefferson Hills, delivers a remarkable palette of choices to suit your lifestyle. Each townhome has been designed for optimum convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson Hills
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
24 Units Available
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
34 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1185 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
60 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 40
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
422 Jacobson Dr
422 Jacobson Drive, Brentwood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
Available 06/01/20 Renovated 2 BR/ 2 Bath in Brentwood.
Results within 10 miles of Jefferson Hills
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
46 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
23 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1203 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
21 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
7 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
77 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
73 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1220 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
13 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1110 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 8 at 06:24 PM
Contact for Availability
Shadyside
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
18 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 7 at 02:42 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
970 sqft
A 1920s building with modern apartments in Pittsburgh. The Clark Building has apartments with modern kitchens, energy-efficient AC and heating, and expansive windows. Controlled entry, fully equipped fitness center, roof deck lounge area.
Last updated July 7 at 02:36 PM
19 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
890 sqft
Modern apartment building with high-end interiors. Overlooking Gateway Center Park in Pittsburgh, close to Gateway Metro Station and Market Square shops and restaurants. Residents have access to fitness center and off-street parking.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
20 Units Available
Strip District
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
32 Units Available
Strip District
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
10 Units Available
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1325 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
