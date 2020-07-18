All apartments in Indiana
336 North 5th Street

336 North 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

336 North 5th Street, Indiana, PA 15701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available 08/01/20 Great location - Property Id: 311195

Recently remodeled new flooring, kitchen counters, and bathroom sink, Unfurnished Two bedroom, one bath, eat in kitchen with dish washer, garbage disposal, spacious living room, laundry room has washer and dryer, enjoy sitting on your roofed front porch, back of apartment opens to concrete patio off street parking. Call for a tour 724-388-3388
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311195
Property Id 311195

(RLNE5897502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 North 5th Street have any available units?
336 North 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indiana, PA.
What amenities does 336 North 5th Street have?
Some of 336 North 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 North 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 North 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 North 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 North 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 336 North 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 336 North 5th Street offers parking.
Does 336 North 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 North 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 North 5th Street have a pool?
No, 336 North 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 North 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 336 North 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 North 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 North 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 North 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 North 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
