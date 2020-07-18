336 North 5th Street

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Great location - Property Id: 311195
Recently remodeled new flooring, kitchen counters, and bathroom sink, Unfurnished Two bedroom, one bath, eat in kitchen with dish washer, garbage disposal, spacious living room, laundry room has washer and dryer, enjoy sitting on your roofed front porch, back of apartment opens to concrete patio off street parking. Call for a tour 724-388-3388
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311195
