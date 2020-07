Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport guest parking

132 Church St Available 08/05/20 2 to 3 bedroom home only $750.00 per month! - Charming 2 to 3 bedroom home on a quiet street, east side of Indiana Borough.



Third bedroom is suitable for an office or nursery. New flooring throughout.



Washer and dryer hook-ups.



Enclosed back porch, off-street parking with carport, plus guest parking on-street. Yard. New furnace. $750.00 per month plus utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2447145)