1106 Philadelphia St Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom near downtown and IUP. $650/month UTILITIES INCLUDED - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment behind Brunos Restaurant. Only a 5 minute walk to IUP Oak Grove.

Available for $650/month for a 12 month lease...

OR

Available for two semester lease Fall/Spring 2020/2021 @ $2400/2; $3750/1 (security dep $400 for 1).



Utilities included except cable & internet.



Partially furnished.



No Pets Allowed



