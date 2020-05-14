534 N Buhl Farm Drive.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Recently updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in great location of Hermitage PA. - Many Updates ...Single floor living in Heart of Hermitage, near Greenville, Sharpsville, Sharon, Hubbard, in Mercer County

Marketing Description Amenities are:

*hardwoods in family room and dining area

* new wall to wall carpet in bedroom

* Central Air

* New Windows

* Good storage and Closets Space

* Laundry on site

* Door of the kitchen that leads to a deck

* Spacious Back Yard

*Single car garage and storage shed



APPLICATION: Credit Check Fee $20.00 Adult or Married Couple, also References & Income Verification REQUIRED



No Smoking and No Pets



PLEASE EMAIL pompaproperties@gmail.com to get pre-qualified and to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4893340)