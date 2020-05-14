534 N Buhl Farm Drive.

Amenities
Recently updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in great location of Hermitage PA. - Many Updates ...Single floor living in Heart of Hermitage, near Greenville, Sharpsville, Sharon, Hubbard, in Mercer County
Marketing Description Amenities are:
*hardwoods in family room and dining area
* new wall to wall carpet in bedroom
* Central Air
* New Windows
* Good storage and Closets Space
* Laundry on site
* Door of the kitchen that leads to a deck
* Spacious Back Yard
*Single car garage and storage shed
APPLICATION: Credit Check Fee $20.00 Adult or Married Couple, also References & Income Verification REQUIRED
No Smoking and No Pets
PLEASE EMAIL pompaproperties@gmail.com to get pre-qualified and to schedule a viewing.
(RLNE4893340)