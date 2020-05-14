All apartments in Hermitage
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

534 N Buhl Farm Drive

534 North Buhl Farm Drive · (724) 400-4283 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

534 North Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, PA 16148

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 534 N Buhl Farm Drive · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Recently updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in great location of Hermitage PA. - Many Updates ...Single floor living in Heart of Hermitage, near Greenville, Sharpsville, Sharon, Hubbard, in Mercer County
Marketing Description Amenities are:
*hardwoods in family room and dining area
* new wall to wall carpet in bedroom
* Central Air
* New Windows
* Good storage and Closets Space
* Laundry on site
* Door of the kitchen that leads to a deck
* Spacious Back Yard
*Single car garage and storage shed

APPLICATION: Credit Check Fee $20.00 Adult or Married Couple, also References & Income Verification REQUIRED

No Smoking and No Pets

PLEASE EMAIL pompaproperties@gmail.com to get pre-qualified and to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4893340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

