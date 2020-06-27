All apartments in Greensburg
Find more places like 216 W. 2nd Street #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensburg, PA
/
216 W. 2nd Street #2
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:06 AM

216 W. 2nd Street #2

216 West 2nd Street · (724) 220-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

216 West 2nd Street, Greensburg, PA 15601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
***PET FREINDLY***

A classic top and bottom duplex located in the City of Greensburg.

This home was completely remodeled in the spring of 2017 and has had wonderful tenants whom have taken great care of the home during their stay.

There are ceiling fans in most of the rooms, newer windows and new heat system with gas heat but no AC (window units are available to rent or permitted for renters to use their own).

All utilities are the responsibility of the resident (electric, gas, water, sewage and trash). Washer and dryer are provided in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 W. 2nd Street #2 have any available units?
216 W. 2nd Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensburg, PA.
What amenities does 216 W. 2nd Street #2 have?
Some of 216 W. 2nd Street #2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 W. 2nd Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
216 W. 2nd Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 W. 2nd Street #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 W. 2nd Street #2 is pet friendly.
Does 216 W. 2nd Street #2 offer parking?
No, 216 W. 2nd Street #2 does not offer parking.
Does 216 W. 2nd Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 W. 2nd Street #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 W. 2nd Street #2 have a pool?
No, 216 W. 2nd Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 216 W. 2nd Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 216 W. 2nd Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 216 W. 2nd Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 W. 2nd Street #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 W. 2nd Street #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 W. 2nd Street #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 216 W. 2nd Street #2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAIndiana, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAMcKees Rocks, PAJohnstown, PACheat Lake, WVCastle Shannon, PAMount Oliver, PA
Wilkinsburg, PAAspinwall, PABrentwood, PASwissvale, PAAmbridge, PASharpsburg, PAMcKeesport, PAUniontown, PACrafton, PAWashington, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity