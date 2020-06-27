216 W. 2nd Street #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

***PET FREINDLY***



A classic top and bottom duplex located in the City of Greensburg.



This home was completely remodeled in the spring of 2017 and has had wonderful tenants whom have taken great care of the home during their stay.



There are ceiling fans in most of the rooms, newer windows and new heat system with gas heat but no AC (window units are available to rent or permitted for renters to use their own).



All utilities are the responsibility of the resident (electric, gas, water, sewage and trash). Washer and dryer are provided in the basement.