Glassport, PA
943 Cypress Way
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

943 Cypress Way

943 Cypress Way
Location

943 Cypress Way, Glassport, PA 15045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $775 · Avail. Aug 15

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
extra storage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Available 08/15/20 2 or 3 BR House/Rent - Glassport- Avail August 15 - Property Id: 126191

This two or three bedroom duplex features wall to wall carpet, living room, fully equipped kitchen with new floor, mudroom, private entrance, front porch, rear patio, fenced yard, basement with laundry hookups and extra storage. First level: Livingroom, kitchen, bathroom; Second level: Two bedrooms; Third level: Finished attic space. Could be used as office space or bedroom.

Options for Use: Can be used as a 3 BR or use as a 2 BR with refinished 3rd floor office space.

Building is not Section 8 approved.

General Info:
· Available: August 15, 2020
· Deposit: $775
· Rent: $775/month plus all utilities
· Lease Term: One Year
· Application Fee/Credit Check: $35.00 per person
· Wall to wall carpeting
· Yard
· No Smoking

All applicants will be required to submit a credit/background check out of pocket. In addition, one month security deposit will be required in order to secure the unit.

Call (412) 254-6357 for additional information!

943 Cypress Way
Glassport PA 15045
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126191
Property Id 126191

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Cypress Way have any available units?
943 Cypress Way has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 943 Cypress Way have?
Some of 943 Cypress Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Cypress Way currently offering any rent specials?
943 Cypress Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Cypress Way pet-friendly?
No, 943 Cypress Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassport.
Does 943 Cypress Way offer parking?
No, 943 Cypress Way does not offer parking.
Does 943 Cypress Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 Cypress Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Cypress Way have a pool?
No, 943 Cypress Way does not have a pool.
Does 943 Cypress Way have accessible units?
No, 943 Cypress Way does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Cypress Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 Cypress Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 943 Cypress Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 943 Cypress Way does not have units with air conditioning.
