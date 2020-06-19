Amenities

Available 08/15/20 2 or 3 BR House/Rent - Glassport- Avail August 15 - Property Id: 126191



This two or three bedroom duplex features wall to wall carpet, living room, fully equipped kitchen with new floor, mudroom, private entrance, front porch, rear patio, fenced yard, basement with laundry hookups and extra storage. First level: Livingroom, kitchen, bathroom; Second level: Two bedrooms; Third level: Finished attic space. Could be used as office space or bedroom.



Options for Use: Can be used as a 3 BR or use as a 2 BR with refinished 3rd floor office space.



Building is not Section 8 approved.



General Info:

· Available: August 15, 2020

· Deposit: $775

· Rent: $775/month plus all utilities

· Lease Term: One Year

· Application Fee/Credit Check: $35.00 per person

· Wall to wall carpeting

· Yard

· No Smoking



All applicants will be required to submit a credit/background check out of pocket. In addition, one month security deposit will be required in order to secure the unit.



Call (412) 254-6357 for additional information!



943 Cypress Way

Glassport PA 15045

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126191

Property Id 126191



No Pets Allowed



