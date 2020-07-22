Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

135 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
2001 Connecticut Lane
2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2300 sqft
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.

1 Unit Available
1954 Georgetown Dr
1954 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located min from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Park
Verified

5 Units Available
Sherbrook Apartments
100 Sherbrook Court, Bradford Woods, PA
Studio
$703
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$892
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
864 sqft
Sherbrook invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sherbrook provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Wexford.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Park
Verified

18 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

5 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

5 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community

1 Unit Available
614 Fairgate Dr
614 Fairgate Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1790 sqft
Pine Township - Village of Pine - Three bedroom town home with 2 1/2 baths, eat-n-kitchen full equipped, living room, family room, 2 car garage. Great walking neighborhood, close to restaurants and grocery store.

1 Unit Available
110 Schars Ln A
110 Schars Lane, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1134 sqft
1st floor 2 bedroom apt near McCandless Crossings - Property Id: 322264 This first floor unit is bright and airy! Fully equipped, eat-in kitchen with brand new oven and range hood.

1 Unit Available
Bellevue
640 Highland Place, Apartment 4
640 Highland Place, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Recently Renovated Apartment In Bellevue - Move right in to this charming first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Bellevue! Recently renovated, this unit features brand new flooring, paint, and stainless steel appliances! There is plenty of

1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -

1 Unit Available
Sewickley
505 Grove Street
505 Grove Street, Sewickley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Sewickley - The Brittany - 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, great location - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom Cooperative unit in one of Sewickley's most sought after locations.

1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it

1 Unit Available
131 York Dr
131 York Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.

1 Unit Available
472 Fairmont Dr
472 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1944 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Wexford North Allegheny School District.Available Aug 7th Quick access to Rt 19, I-79, turnpike & short commute to downtown PGH.

1 Unit Available
322 Osona Lane
322 Osana Lane, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Luxurious Model home for rent in Venango trails. This is the ACTUAL unit that was used as Schubert model home by heartlandhomes in very desirable Venango trails. 3 bed and 2.5 bath, Five year young with all the upgrades.

1 Unit Available
166 Seneca Place
166 Seneca Place, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 166 Seneca Place in Allegheny County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
244 Venango Trail
244 Venango Trl, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautifully appointed 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath, 2 car garage Town Home in Venango Trails. Rooftop Deck! Brick Heartland Homes John Jacob Astor Model with stunning interior. Abundance of natural lights. Open concept floor plan.

1 Unit Available
122 Southridge Dr
122 Southridge Drive, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,375
Conveniently located minutes to I-79 , I- 76 , Rt 228 , Rt 19. 30 min drive to the airport, downtown Pittsburgh, universities, hospitals. A great place to live and entertain.

1 Unit Available
2047 Golden Grove Dr
2047 Golden Grove Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Furnished House, Will consider shorter term Lease. Bright open floor plan with main flr master bedroom suite and Den. Spacious game room & exercise rooms.

1 Unit Available
3457 Evergreen Road, APT 103
3457 Evergreen Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Special: First month's rent is free when you sign a lease for 24 months! Renovated one-bedroom apartment in a quiet building. The apartment is very spacious with a nice size living room with a large window for natural light.

1 Unit Available
112 Castle View
112 Castle View Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1386 Square feet of living space. Hardwood flooring in kitchen that leads to back deck overlooking Ewing Road. 1st floor powder room. Master bedroom bath and main bath second floor. Lower level is garage area. Available August 1.

1 Unit Available
292 Venango Trail
292 Venango Trail, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful townhome in Venango Trails with brand new hardwood floors throughout. The main level consists of an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island.

1 Unit Available
216 Castle Creek Dr
216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen.

1 Unit Available
882 Beacon Ln
882 Beacon Ln, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in the Heart of McCandless! This Beautiful Home was designed after the model home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Franklin Park, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

