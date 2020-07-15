Apartment List
68 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, PA with garages

Franklin Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2001 Connecticut Lane
2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2300 sqft
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1954 Georgetown Dr
1954 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located min from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
20 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
6 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
131 York Dr
131 York Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Castle View
112 Castle View Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1386 Square feet of living space. Hardwood flooring in kitchen that leads to back deck overlooking Ewing Road. 1st floor powder room. Master bedroom bath and main bath second floor. Lower level is garage area. Available July 25.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
292 Venango Trail
292 Venango Trail, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful townhome in Venango Trails with brand new hardwood floors throughout. The main level consists of an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Emsworth
360 Plummer Ave
360 Plumer Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Ready for occupancy early August.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
216 Castle Creek Dr
216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Southridge Dr
122 Southridge Drive, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,375
Conveniently located minutes to I-79 , I- 76 , Rt 228 , Rt 19. 30 min drive to the airport, downtown Pittsburgh, universities, hospitals. A great place to live and entertain.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
882 Beacon Ln
882 Beacon Ln, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in the Heart of McCandless! This Beautiful Home was designed after the model home.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
471 Fairmont Dr
471 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This gorgeous townhouse is better than new! ONE LEVEL LIVING AT ITS BEST! The layout flows from large kitchen, breakfast area, to the spacious living room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Heights
1266 Benton Avenue - 1
1266 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Enjoy two very large fully renovated units in this large duplex. Offering up to 1,200 SF, each unit has a living room, dining room and two bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3241 Wexford Road
3241 Wexford Road, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Lease a lifestyle of extravagance, convenience & privacy! Fully furnished for your convenience and located on a picturesque 8+ acre lot, yet minutes from all the North Hills has to offer! A private drive w/extra large governor's circle provides

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3004 Spruce Rd
3004 Spruce Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available May 1st. Laurel Grove.... One of Pine Township's Newest Prime Developments. Located minutes to all major roadways, easy access to Pittsburgh International Airport, downtown, walk to schools, parks, shopping, and dining.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2047 Golden Grove Dr
2047 Golden Grove Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Furnished House, Will consider shorter term Lease. Bright open floor plan with main flr master bedroom suite and Den. Spacious game room & exercise rooms.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
202 Gilliland Ave
202 Gilliland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 BR/ 1 Bath townhome located in Bellevue, PA.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
640 Highland Place, Apartment 4
640 Highland Place, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Recently Renovated Apartment In Bellevue - Move right in to this charming first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Bellevue! Recently renovated, this unit features brand new flooring, paint, and stainless steel appliances! There is plenty of

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
322 Osona Lane
322 Osana Lane, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Luxurious Model home for rent in Venango trails. This is the ACTUAL unit that was used as Schubert model home by heartlandhomes in very desirable Venango trails. 3 bed and 2.5 bath, Five year young with all the upgrades.

Last updated July 14 at 11:00 PM
1 Unit Available
472 Fairmont Dr
472 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1944 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Wexford North Allegheny School District.Available Aug 7th Quick access to Rt 19, I-79, turnpike & short commute to downtown PGH.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Franklin Park, PA

Franklin Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

