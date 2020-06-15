702 Cascade Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Available for July 1, 2020 Move in.



*** PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL ***



3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.



Charming, solid, brick home on beautiful property in Edgewood Acres. Freshly updated interior with stainless steel appliances, new paint, new flooring, new roof and interior french drain. Lower level already finished with new half bath and walk-out access through attached garage! Private, quiet fenced back yard with patio is perfect for entertaining and has additional yard space outside the fence! Come see this quiet retreat in a great neighborhood in a desirable location minutes from everything yet a world away.



Rental Terms:

-Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, water/sewage)

-Cats and Dogs Accepted ($250 pet deposit, per pet, subject to breeds - no dangerous animals) -First Month's Rent Required

-Security Deposit Required

-Credit Check Required ($40 per person, non-refundable)

-Good credit and documented income(2.5 - 3x rent) required

-No section 8 or voucher programs Contact:

-Email for more information and to schedule a viewing (most emails are responded to within 1 hour, all by end of day)

- We never ask prospective tenants to submit to credit checks or background checks for housing until they have met us in person and viewed the rental unit.



