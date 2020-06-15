All apartments in Forest Hills
702 Cascade Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

702 Cascade Rd

702 Cascade Road · (412) 567-7822
Location

702 Cascade Road, Forest Hills, PA 15221
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1300 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Available for July 1, 2020 Move in.

*** PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL ***

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.

Charming, solid, brick home on beautiful property in Edgewood Acres. Freshly updated interior with stainless steel appliances, new paint, new flooring, new roof and interior french drain. Lower level already finished with new half bath and walk-out access through attached garage! Private, quiet fenced back yard with patio is perfect for entertaining and has additional yard space outside the fence! Come see this quiet retreat in a great neighborhood in a desirable location minutes from everything yet a world away.

Rental Terms:
-Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, water/sewage)
-Cats and Dogs Accepted ($250 pet deposit, per pet, subject to breeds - no dangerous animals) -First Month's Rent Required
-Security Deposit Required
-Credit Check Required ($40 per person, non-refundable)
-Good credit and documented income(2.5 - 3x rent) required
-No section 8 or voucher programs Contact:
-Email for more information and to schedule a viewing (most emails are responded to within 1 hour, all by end of day)
- We never ask prospective tenants to submit to credit checks or background checks for housing until they have met us in person and viewed the rental unit.

(RLNE4415572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

