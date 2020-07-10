/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:57 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Fernway, PA with washer-dryer
$
17 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
1 Unit Available
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - OCT 1 - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Fernway
1 Unit Available
243 Eagle Dr
243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house.
Results within 5 miles of Fernway
17 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1743 sqft
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
216 Castle Creek Dr
216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
142 Harmony
142 Harmony Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
North Allegheny school district, 3 bedroom two and half bath spacious townhouse. Fully equipped kitchen with an open dining area, huge pantry , a lot of counter space and a lot of natural light.
1 Unit Available
471 Fairmont Dr
471 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This gorgeous townhouse is better than new! ONE LEVEL LIVING AT ITS BEST! The layout flows from large kitchen, breakfast area, to the spacious living room.
Results within 10 miles of Fernway
40 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
1 Unit Available
303 Brandi Lynn Lane
303 Brandi Lynn Ln, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Pictures are of the original model. Owner of the model also owns this unit. Only difference will be the white kitchen and white bathroom vanity selections. Beautiful One level living with full basement. 2 Car attached garage.
1 Unit Available
1714 Pierce St
1714 Pierce Street, Aliquippa, PA
6 Bedrooms
$1,750
Larger than it looks!! Ready to move in 6 Large bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen. Living room. New Bathrooms, New carpet upper and lower bedrooms, Blinds on windows, Hardwood floors main level. Washer and Dryer on site for tenant use. New AC.
1 Unit Available
882 Beacon Ln
882 Beacon Ln, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in the Heart of McCandless! This Beautiful Home was designed after the model home. Will be ready for occupancy April 1st.
1 Unit Available
432 Vermont Ave - 1
432 Vermont Ave, Rochester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
806 sqft
Quiet Handicap Accessible 1 or 2 Bedroom Apartment with private deck! VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.
1 Unit Available
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.
1 Unit Available
3241 Wexford Road
3241 Wexford Road, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Lease a lifestyle of extravagance, convenience & privacy! Fully furnished for your convenience and located on a picturesque 8+ acre lot, yet minutes from all the North Hills has to offer! A private drive w/extra large governor's circle provides
1 Unit Available
1038 5th Street
1038 5th Street Ext, Ambridge, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
Cute second floor apartment with fully equipped kitchen that includes a table, nice sized living room, one bedroom, full bath with shower. This unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, locked storage space in basement, and 2 a/c units.
1 Unit Available
3004 Spruce Rd
3004 Spruce Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available May 1st. Laurel Grove.... One of Pine Township's Newest Prime Developments. Located minutes to all major roadways, easy access to Pittsburgh International Airport, downtown, walk to schools, parks, shopping, and dining.
