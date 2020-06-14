33 Apartments for rent in Fernway, PA with garage
Between the 1-bedroom schoolhouse, fairly recent incorporation, and the 19th century roots, Fernway has a fascinating history behind it and a great future ahead of it.
With just 12,414 people living on 5.33 square miles of land, Fernway residents have it all: convenience, location, and the ability to choose their neighbors. At least, that's the way it seems to work out. The wind can get nippy during the winter and the summer may have the air conditioner asking for a break, but probably the most shocking part about the climate here is how reasonable it is. You won't be too hot or too cold. Economically-speaking, however, Cranberry Township is scorching hot. Of course, the close proximity to Route 228, Route 19, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike doesn't hurt either. Sound like your kind of place? Let's get started with your apartment-hunt. See more
Fernway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.