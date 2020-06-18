558 E. 38th Street

Amenities
Across Street from Mercyhurst University - 4 Bedroom Home For Rent! - Students Welcome! Large 4 bedroom rental home across the street from Mercyhurst University. Large fenced in side yard. One car garage available for additional rent per month. Close to Penn State Behrend, and Gannon.
FEATURES:
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Eat-in-Kitchen
Living Room
Refrigerator, Stove, Washer and Dryer included
NO Pets
NO Smoking
***LEASE TERMS***
1 YEAR LEASE
RENT: $1440
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1440
Tenants Pay: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant is responsible for Snow Removal of walkways and driveway
Lawn Care is taken care of by the Owner
Application Fee: $35 per adult, credit check, and background checks.
First months rent, security deposit,& proof of renters insurance and change over of utilities are required before the move-in date
Marketed by:
Agresti Real Estate
814-459-9400 EXT: 238
www.tryagresti.com
(RLNE3747183)