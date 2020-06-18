All apartments in Erie
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

558 E. 38th Street

558 East 38th Street · (814) 459-9400 ext. 250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

558 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504
South East Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 558 E. 38th Street · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Across Street from Mercyhurst University - 4 Bedroom Home For Rent! - Students Welcome! Large 4 bedroom rental home across the street from Mercyhurst University. Large fenced in side yard. One car garage available for additional rent per month. Close to Penn State Behrend, and Gannon.

FEATURES:

4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Eat-in-Kitchen
Living Room
Refrigerator, Stove, Washer and Dryer included

NO Pets
NO Smoking

***LEASE TERMS***

1 YEAR LEASE
RENT: $1440
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1440
Tenants Pay: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant is responsible for Snow Removal of walkways and driveway
Lawn Care is taken care of by the Owner

Application Fee: $35 per adult, credit check, and background checks.
First months rent, security deposit,& proof of renters insurance and change over of utilities are required before the move-in date

Marketed by:
Agresti Real Estate
814-459-9400 EXT: 238
www.tryagresti.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3747183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 E. 38th Street have any available units?
558 E. 38th Street has a unit available for $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Erie, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Erie Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 E. 38th Street have?
Some of 558 E. 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 E. 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
558 E. 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 E. 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 558 E. 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 558 E. 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 558 E. 38th Street does offer parking.
Does 558 E. 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 558 E. 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 E. 38th Street have a pool?
No, 558 E. 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 558 E. 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 558 E. 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 558 E. 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 E. 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
