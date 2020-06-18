558 E. 38th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage range refrigerator

Across Street from Mercyhurst University - 4 Bedroom Home For Rent! - Students Welcome! Large 4 bedroom rental home across the street from Mercyhurst University. Large fenced in side yard. One car garage available for additional rent per month. Close to Penn State Behrend, and Gannon.



FEATURES:



4 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Eat-in-Kitchen

Living Room

Refrigerator, Stove, Washer and Dryer included



NO Pets

NO Smoking



***LEASE TERMS***



1 YEAR LEASE

RENT: $1440

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1440

Tenants Pay: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash

Tenant is responsible for Snow Removal of walkways and driveway

Lawn Care is taken care of by the Owner



Application Fee: $35 per adult, credit check, and background checks.

First months rent, security deposit,& proof of renters insurance and change over of utilities are required before the move-in date



Marketed by:

Agresti Real Estate

814-459-9400 EXT: 238

www.tryagresti.com



(RLNE3747183)