Erie, PA
542 W 29th St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

542 W 29th St 1

542 W 29th St · (814) 440-8482
Location

542 W 29th St, Erie, PA 16508
Resevoir Dogs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 542 W 29th St - Property Id: 129047

Beautiful 1st floor in a great neighborhood. Brand new tilt-in windows in living room, dining room and kitchen. Living room has Berber carpet, ornamental fireplace, natural woodwork with crown molding and built-ins. Every room has been professionally painted with warm neutral colors. Large dining room with crown molding. Natural wood work throughout. Large eat in kitchen has ceiling to floor built-ins, laundry shoot and stove and fridge. Master bedroom has a large closet, basement with w/d hook ups and lots of storage, and a small back yard. Available immediately, NON SMOKING AND GOOD CREDIT A MUST. Small pets welcome with additional pet deposit. Tenants pay all their own utilities as well as WSG. Interested parties can call 814-440-8482 to set up an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129047
Property Id 129047

(RLNE5781982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 W 29th St 1 have any available units?
542 W 29th St 1 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Erie, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Erie Rent Report.
What amenities does 542 W 29th St 1 have?
Some of 542 W 29th St 1's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 W 29th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
542 W 29th St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 W 29th St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 542 W 29th St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 542 W 29th St 1 offer parking?
No, 542 W 29th St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 542 W 29th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 W 29th St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 W 29th St 1 have a pool?
No, 542 W 29th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 542 W 29th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 542 W 29th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 542 W 29th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 542 W 29th St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
