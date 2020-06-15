542 W 29th St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1st floor in a great neighborhood. Brand new tilt-in windows in living room, dining room and kitchen. Living room has Berber carpet, ornamental fireplace, natural woodwork with crown molding and built-ins. Every room has been professionally painted with warm neutral colors. Large dining room with crown molding. Natural wood work throughout. Large eat in kitchen has ceiling to floor built-ins, laundry shoot and stove and fridge. Master bedroom has a large closet, basement with w/d hook ups and lots of storage, and a small back yard. Available immediately, NON SMOKING AND GOOD CREDIT A MUST. Small pets welcome with additional pet deposit. Tenants pay all their own utilities as well as WSG. Interested parties can call 814-440-8482 to set up an appointment.

