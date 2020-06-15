4320 Lake Pleasant Rd

Amenities
Erie PA Lease Purchase Terms - Property Id: 280831
Priced at $164,900
Lease Purchase Terms Available
Down payment and monthly required
This ranch style home is located in Erie, PA and originally Built in 1990,
this property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,422 sqft living space
It has a covered front porch, Open Floor plan with eat-in kitchen & laundry access, separating dining room,& Family room with rear patio access to the deck and large private fenced backyard. Complete with full basement, central Air, 2 car garage with separate entry and two separate garage doors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280831
