4320 Lake Pleasant Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4320 Lake Pleasant Rd

4320 Lake Pleasant Road · (770) 374-0313
Location

4320 Lake Pleasant Road, Erie, PA 16504
South East Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Erie PA Lease Purchase Terms - Property Id: 280831

Priced at $164,900
Lease Purchase Terms Available
Down payment and monthly required
This ranch style home is located in Erie, PA and originally Built in 1990,
this property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,422 sqft living space
It has a covered front porch, Open Floor plan with eat-in kitchen & laundry access, separating dining room,& Family room with rear patio access to the deck and large private fenced backyard. Complete with full basement, central Air, 2 car garage with separate entry and two separate garage doors.
Property Id 280831

(RLNE5782232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd have any available units?
4320 Lake Pleasant Rd has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Erie, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Erie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd have?
Some of 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Lake Pleasant Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd does offer parking.
Does 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd have a pool?
No, 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd have accessible units?
No, 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 Lake Pleasant Rd has units with dishwashers.
