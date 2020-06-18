1047 West 28th Street

Amenities

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home For Rent! - FEATURES:



All newly renovated home - new carpet, new bathroom, new flooring in kitchen, fresh paint

3 Bedrooms

1 Bath

Living Room with Decorative Fireplace

Dining Room

Kitchen

Back Mud Room off Kitchen



No Pets- NO exceptions

No Smoking



Tenant is responsible for: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash

Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal of driveway and walkways and sidewalks



***LEASE TERMS***



1 Year LEASE

RENT: $895

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $895



Application Fee: $35 per adult, credit check, and background checks.

First months rent, security deposit,& proof of renters insurance and change over of utilities are required before the move-in date



Marketed by:

Agresti Real Estate

814-459-9400 EXT: 238

www.tryagresti.com



