1047 West 28th Street

Amenities
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home For Rent! - FEATURES:
All newly renovated home - new carpet, new bathroom, new flooring in kitchen, fresh paint
3 Bedrooms
1 Bath
Living Room with Decorative Fireplace
Dining Room
Kitchen
Back Mud Room off Kitchen
No Pets- NO exceptions
No Smoking
Tenant is responsible for: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal of driveway and walkways and sidewalks
***LEASE TERMS***
1 Year LEASE
RENT: $895
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $895
Application Fee: $35 per adult, credit check, and background checks.
First months rent, security deposit,& proof of renters insurance and change over of utilities are required before the move-in date
Marketed by:
Agresti Real Estate
814-459-9400 EXT: 238
www.tryagresti.com
(RLNE3796836)