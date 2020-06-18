All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 1047 West 28th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, PA
/
1047 West 28th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1047 West 28th Street

1047 West 28th Street · (814) 459-9400 ext. 250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1047 West 28th Street, Erie, PA 16508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1047 West 28th Street · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home For Rent! - FEATURES:

All newly renovated home - new carpet, new bathroom, new flooring in kitchen, fresh paint
3 Bedrooms
1 Bath
Living Room with Decorative Fireplace
Dining Room
Kitchen
Back Mud Room off Kitchen

No Pets- NO exceptions
No Smoking

Tenant is responsible for: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash
Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal of driveway and walkways and sidewalks

***LEASE TERMS***

1 Year LEASE
RENT: $895
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $895

Application Fee: $35 per adult, credit check, and background checks.
First months rent, security deposit,& proof of renters insurance and change over of utilities are required before the move-in date

Marketed by:
Agresti Real Estate
814-459-9400 EXT: 238
www.tryagresti.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3796836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 West 28th Street have any available units?
1047 West 28th Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Erie, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Erie Rent Report.
Is 1047 West 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1047 West 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 West 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1047 West 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 1047 West 28th Street offer parking?
No, 1047 West 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1047 West 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 West 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 West 28th Street have a pool?
No, 1047 West 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1047 West 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 1047 West 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 West 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 West 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 West 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047 West 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1047 West 28th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 3 BedroomsErie Apartments with Balcony
Erie Apartments with Parking
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity