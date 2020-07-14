All apartments in Erie County
5701 MILL Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

5701 MILL Street

5701 Mill Street · No Longer Available
Location

5701 Mill Street, Erie County, PA 16509

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This move-in ready home has been recently updated and has so much to offer. Spacious layout with tons of storage. Features include: Large private back yard and deck, 2 car garage with space for your vehicles and more. Large windows to let in Natural Light, Central AC, fully applianced kitchen with Island, Master Bedroom w/ Bath, 2 Additional bedrooms and full bath. Finished lower level features a bedroom, family room with a Beautiful Brick Gas fireplace, full bath with Shower, and Laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 MILL Street have any available units?
5701 MILL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie County, PA.
What amenities does 5701 MILL Street have?
Some of 5701 MILL Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 MILL Street currently offering any rent specials?
5701 MILL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 MILL Street pet-friendly?
No, 5701 MILL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie County.
Does 5701 MILL Street offer parking?
Yes, 5701 MILL Street offers parking.
Does 5701 MILL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 MILL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 MILL Street have a pool?
No, 5701 MILL Street does not have a pool.
Does 5701 MILL Street have accessible units?
No, 5701 MILL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 MILL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5701 MILL Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5701 MILL Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5701 MILL Street has units with air conditioning.
