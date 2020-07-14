5701 MILL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This move-in ready home has been recently updated and has so much to offer. Spacious layout with tons of storage. Features include: Large private back yard and deck, 2 car garage with space for your vehicles and more. Large windows to let in Natural Light, Central AC, fully applianced kitchen with Island, Master Bedroom w/ Bath, 2 Additional bedrooms and full bath. Finished lower level features a bedroom, family room with a Beautiful Brick Gas fireplace, full bath with Shower, and Laundry room.