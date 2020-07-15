All apartments in Erie County
Find more places like 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie County, PA
/
302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203

302 Presque Isle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

302 Presque Isle Boulevard, Erie County, PA 16505

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful Fully Furnished Condo in Millcreek For Rent! - FEATURES:

Beautiful 2nd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent in Millcreek. Corporate Move-in Ready. In ground outdoor pool use from May-Sept. Washer and Dryer - coin operated on same floor. Bedding, Dishes, linens, towels etc all available for use.

LEASE TERMS:

Tenant pays electric. 1 Year Lease. No Pets, No Smoking.
Off Street Parking

Please call me for a private showing! Application Process - credit and background checks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5617790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 have any available units?
302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie County, PA.
What amenities does 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 have?
Some of 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 currently offering any rent specials?
302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 pet-friendly?
No, 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie County.
Does 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 offer parking?
Yes, 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 offers parking.
Does 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 have a pool?
Yes, 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 has a pool.
Does 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 have accessible units?
No, 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Painesville, OHNiles, OH
Erie, PAGirard, OH
Youngstown, OHWarren, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake Erie College