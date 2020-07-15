302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203

Amenities
Beautiful Fully Furnished Condo in Millcreek For Rent! - FEATURES:
Beautiful 2nd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent in Millcreek. Corporate Move-in Ready. In ground outdoor pool use from May-Sept. Washer and Dryer - coin operated on same floor. Bedding, Dishes, linens, towels etc all available for use.
LEASE TERMS:
Tenant pays electric. 1 Year Lease. No Pets, No Smoking.
Off Street Parking
Please call me for a private showing! Application Process - credit and background checks.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5617790)