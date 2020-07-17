All apartments in Erie County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2916 Woodview Dr

2916 Woodview Dr · (814) 459-9400 ext. 238
Location

2916 Woodview Dr, Erie County, PA 16506

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2916 Woodview Dr · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2275 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Home in Pleasant Valley Subdivision. - Located in the Millcreek School District.
This beautiful home features:
4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths,
Finished Basement with Entertainment Surround Sound.
Custom Eat-in Kitchen with All New Granite Countertops, & Brand New Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave/Oven, & Dishwasher)
Deck off Back of Home perfect for entertaining
2 Car Garage and a Storage Shed.

No Pets- No exceptions
No Smoking

Tenant is responsible for: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow/Ice removal from Driveways, walkways, and sidewalks. Contracted landscaper Expense to the tenant.

The owner will pay HOA Fees & Street Light Bill.

First month's rent, security deposit, & proof of renters insurance are required before the move-in date.

***LEASE TERMS***
RENT:$2000
SECURITY DEPOSIT:$2000
Application Fee: $35 per adult (credit check and background checks)

Marketed by:
Agresti Real Estate
814-459-9400 EXT: 238
www.tryagresti.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

