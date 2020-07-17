2916 Woodview Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Home in Pleasant Valley Subdivision. - Located in the Millcreek School District.
This beautiful home features:
4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths,
Finished Basement with Entertainment Surround Sound.
Custom Eat-in Kitchen with All New Granite Countertops, & Brand New Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave/Oven, & Dishwasher)
Deck off Back of Home perfect for entertaining
2 Car Garage and a Storage Shed.
No Pets- No exceptions
No Smoking
Tenant is responsible for: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow/Ice removal from Driveways, walkways, and sidewalks. Contracted landscaper Expense to the tenant.
The owner will pay HOA Fees & Street Light Bill.
First month's rent, security deposit, & proof of renters insurance are required before the move-in date.
***LEASE TERMS***
RENT:$2000
SECURITY DEPOSIT:$2000
Application Fee: $35 per adult (credit check and background checks)
Marketed by:
Agresti Real Estate
814-459-9400 EXT: 238
www.tryagresti.com
