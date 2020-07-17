2916 Woodview Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Home in Pleasant Valley Subdivision. - Located in the Millcreek School District.

This beautiful home features:

4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths,

Finished Basement with Entertainment Surround Sound.

Custom Eat-in Kitchen with All New Granite Countertops, & Brand New Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave/Oven, & Dishwasher)

Deck off Back of Home perfect for entertaining

2 Car Garage and a Storage Shed.



No Pets- No exceptions

No Smoking



Tenant is responsible for: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow/Ice removal from Driveways, walkways, and sidewalks. Contracted landscaper Expense to the tenant.



The owner will pay HOA Fees & Street Light Bill.



First month's rent, security deposit, & proof of renters insurance are required before the move-in date.



***LEASE TERMS***

RENT:$2000

SECURITY DEPOSIT:$2000

Application Fee: $35 per adult (credit check and background checks)



Marketed by:

Agresti Real Estate

814-459-9400 EXT: 238

www.tryagresti.com



No Pets Allowed



