Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Property for lease. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Tri level on 7 acres with a meandering stream running through the back of the property. Remodeled Master Bath with a tile shower. Plenty of space inside and out. Formal Living Room and a Family Room with a private patio. Landscaping is included in the rent. No pets, no smoking.