Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

177 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, PA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
147 LaCrosse Street
147 Lacrosse Street, Edgewood, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
147 LaCrosse Street Available 08/04/20 1BR | Lovely Suburban Location with quick Bus Access! - * Large 1BR apartment on tree lined street. Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
27 McKelvey
27 Mckelvey Avenue, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988 CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kelly West
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - • Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Swisshelm Park
1255 Commercial St
1255 Commercial Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Swisshelm Park. Convenient to the City, Oakland and Squirrel Hill. Walking distance to back of Frick Park. Integral garage and unfinished basement. Patio and small yard as well as deck off kitchen.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7247 Beacon Hill Drive
7247 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
1625 Oak Grove Street
1625 Oak Grove Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pittsburgh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
407 Biddle Ave
407 Biddle Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Light Bright Airy and Spacious First Floor Regent Square Apartment availablability negotiable. Many period details in place.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7451 Light House Point
7451 Lighthouse Pt, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Available for a lease to begin right away! This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2208 Hawthorne Avenue
2208 Hawthorne Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. - Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. Bedrooms are spacious in this unit. Two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor.
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,670
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,508
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
East Liberty
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,363
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,322
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,695
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1471 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,898
1605 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Edgewood, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Edgewood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

