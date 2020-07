Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

147 LaCrosse Street Available 08/04/20 1BR | Lovely Suburban Location with quick Bus Access! - * Large 1BR apartment on tree lined street. Hardwood floors throughout.



PLEASE NOTE:

In an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, we have temporarily stopped conducting in-person tours of our available apartments. This does NOT mean that we will turn you away if you are interested in one of our apartments. It just means we need to help you find your great new home through different methods. Email us! We have just the place you’re looking for!



* Refinished hardwood in living and dining rooms.

* Lovely kitchen with maple cabinets and new stove/oven. White appliances. New kitchen and bath floor!

* Private balcony off of the living room.

* Decorative fireplace and built-ins! Lots of natural charm!

* Good closet space.

* Tons of natural light!

* Shared basement with washer and dryer hookups and loads of storage space.

* 1 off-street parking space with the apartment.

* Tenant pays gas and electric. We pay water & sewage and trash.

* Cat-friendly with $10/month non-refundable Cat Privilege Fee and refundable (assuming no damage caused) $200 Pet Deposit.

* Please email us today for more details! inquiry at steiner-realty dot com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2567768)