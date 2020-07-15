100 Bettis Road

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Dravosburg - Bettis - West Mifflin - Commercial Unit Available - This Commercial space is 750 Square Feet, located in busy plaza just off Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd in Dravosburg.



Wide open space - Customize for your business needs! Unit has private bathroom. Plenty of parking!



Great location - just off Lebanon Church Road, minutes from West Mifflin and County Airport, Glassport and just across from Bettis Laboratory.



Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer and Trash.



Apply online at: omnipm.appfolio.com/listings



The application fee is $40 per adult over 18. You must show proof of income of at least 2 1/2 - 3 times the amount of the rent. The lease requires a security deposit and first month's rent prior to move in.



Omni Property Management provides landlords, property managers, real estate investors and agents with a variety of property management services, tailored to your needs, please contact Margie at 412-520-8090.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5521644)