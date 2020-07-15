All apartments in Dravosburg
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

100 Bettis Road

100 Bettis Road · (412) 520-8090
Location

100 Bettis Road, Dravosburg, PA 15034

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 100 Bettis Road - Unit #3 · Avail. now

$600

Studio · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Dravosburg - Bettis - West Mifflin - Commercial Unit Available - This Commercial space is 750 Square Feet, located in busy plaza just off Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd in Dravosburg.

Wide open space - Customize for your business needs! Unit has private bathroom. Plenty of parking!

Great location - just off Lebanon Church Road, minutes from West Mifflin and County Airport, Glassport and just across from Bettis Laboratory.

Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer and Trash.

Apply online at: omnipm.appfolio.com/listings

The application fee is $40 per adult over 18. You must show proof of income of at least 2 1/2 - 3 times the amount of the rent. The lease requires a security deposit and first month's rent prior to move in.

Omni Property Management provides landlords, property managers, real estate investors and agents with a variety of property management services, tailored to your needs, please contact Margie at 412-520-8090.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5521644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Bettis Road have any available units?
100 Bettis Road has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 100 Bettis Road currently offering any rent specials?
100 Bettis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Bettis Road pet-friendly?
No, 100 Bettis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dravosburg.
Does 100 Bettis Road offer parking?
Yes, 100 Bettis Road offers parking.
Does 100 Bettis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Bettis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Bettis Road have a pool?
No, 100 Bettis Road does not have a pool.
Does 100 Bettis Road have accessible units?
No, 100 Bettis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Bettis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Bettis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Bettis Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Bettis Road does not have units with air conditioning.
