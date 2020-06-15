539 Morgan St

Amenities

~ 3 BR, 1 Bath Rm., Living Rm., Dining Rm., EIK.



~ Original Hardwood Floors Throughout



~ Kitchen Stove and Dish Washer Included



~ Newly Painted LR, DR, Kitchen, and Bathroom



~ Bed Rooms: 12'8'' x 12' (Fits KING), 12'8'' x 10'3'', and 11'9'' x 9'8''



~ Washer and Dryer Included



~ First Floor Built in A/C



~ Off Street Parking



~ Covered Porch



~ Yard



~ Full Basement w/ Concrete Floor



No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping, No Section 8



Tenant pays Economical Gas Heat, Electric, and Water



Rent includes Sewer and Garbage



First, Last, and Security, Application, Verifiable References, One Year Lease



Near I-81, I-380, I-84, PA Turnpike 476, Scranton, Viewmont Mall, Dunmore, Throop, Clarks Summit, Jessup, Rt. 6 to Carbondale and Waymart, Walk to Park



