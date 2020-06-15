539 Morgan St

Amenities
READ the Entire Ad! Call w/ Basic Info as requested. ty Available 08/01/20 Please DO NOT RESPOND unless you READ to BOTTOM (thank you)
READ ENTIRE AD
If you are READING this ad the DUPLEX is STILL AVAILABLE
Mention "Dickson City Duplex" and leave BASIC INFORMATION:
#1. Title of AD and Any Questions
#2. Move in Date
#3. Best Times for you to view the apt.
#4. The Full Names of applicants (Please Spell)
#5. Who the home is for
#6. Employment History / Rental History
Please Speak Clearly so we can return your call.
Call 57O-877-547O NO TEXTS...NO EMAILS...Thank you
~ 3 BR, 1 Bath Rm., Living Rm., Dining Rm., EIK.
~ Original Hardwood Floors Throughout
~ Kitchen Stove and Dish Washer Included
~ Newly Painted LR, DR, Kitchen, and Bathroom
~ Bed Rooms: 12'8'' x 12' (Fits KING), 12'8'' x 10'3'', and 11'9'' x 9'8''
~ Washer and Dryer Included
~ First Floor Built in A/C
~ Off Street Parking
~ Covered Porch
~ Yard
~ Full Basement w/ Concrete Floor
No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping, No Section 8
Tenant pays Economical Gas Heat, Electric, and Water
Rent includes Sewer and Garbage
First, Last, and Security, Application, Verifiable References, One Year Lease
For Info Call 57O-877-547O and leave your DETAILED INFORMATION.
TEXTING and emails are NOT ACCEPTED. Thank you.
Near I-81, I-380, I-84, PA Turnpike 476, Scranton, Viewmont Mall, Dunmore, Throop, Clarks Summit, Jessup, Rt. 6 to Carbondale and Waymart, Walk to Park
* No pets, No smoking, No Vaping, No Sec.8
*** Call 57O-877-547O If leaving a message kindly provide the info requested below:
#1. Title of AD and Any Questions
#2. Move in Date
#3. Best Times for you to view the Duplex
#4. The Full Names of applicants (Please Spell)
#5. Who the home is for
#6. Employment History / Rental History
Please Speak Clearly so we can return your call. ty
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1663888)