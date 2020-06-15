All apartments in Dickson City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

539 Morgan St

539 Morgan Street · (570) 877-5470
Location

539 Morgan Street, Dickson City, PA 18519
Dickson City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit READ the Entire Ad! Call w/ Basic Info as requested. ty · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
READ the Entire Ad! Call w/ Basic Info as requested. ty Available 08/01/20 Please DO NOT RESPOND unless you READ to BOTTOM (thank you)

READ ENTIRE AD

If you are READING this ad the DUPLEX is STILL AVAILABLE

Mention "Dickson City Duplex" and leave BASIC INFORMATION:
#1. Title of AD and Any Questions
#2. Move in Date
#3. Best Times for you to view the apt.
#4. The Full Names of applicants (Please Spell)
#5. Who the home is for
#6. Employment History / Rental History
Please Speak Clearly so we can return your call.
Call 57O-877-547O NO TEXTS...NO EMAILS...Thank you

~ 3 BR, 1 Bath Rm., Living Rm., Dining Rm., EIK.

~ Original Hardwood Floors Throughout

~ Kitchen Stove and Dish Washer Included

~ Newly Painted LR, DR, Kitchen, and Bathroom

~ Bed Rooms: 12'8'' x 12' (Fits KING), 12'8'' x 10'3'', and 11'9'' x 9'8''

~ Washer and Dryer Included

~ First Floor Built in A/C

~ Off Street Parking

~ Covered Porch

~ Yard

~ Full Basement w/ Concrete Floor

No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping, No Section 8

Tenant pays Economical Gas Heat, Electric, and Water

Rent includes Sewer and Garbage

First, Last, and Security, Application, Verifiable References, One Year Lease

For Info Call 57O-877-547O and leave your DETAILED INFORMATION.
TEXTING and emails are NOT ACCEPTED. Thank you.

Near I-81, I-380, I-84, PA Turnpike 476, Scranton, Viewmont Mall, Dunmore, Throop, Clarks Summit, Jessup, Rt. 6 to Carbondale and Waymart, Walk to Park

* No pets, No smoking, No Vaping, No Sec.8

*** Call 57O-877-547O If leaving a message kindly provide the info requested below:
#1. Title of AD and Any Questions
#2. Move in Date
#3. Best Times for you to view the Duplex
#4. The Full Names of applicants (Please Spell)
#5. Who the home is for
#6. Employment History / Rental History
Please Speak Clearly so we can return your call. ty

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1663888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

