Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

184 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Crafton, PA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Crafton should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
227 Maxwell St
227 Maxwell Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Crafton - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Convenient Location - Spacious apartment - hardwood flooring on ground level - large kitchen with dining area. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Backyard, and full basement with plenty of storage.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
59 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carnegie
507 Noblestown Rd
507 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR / 1 Bath in Carnegie Property Highlights : - Hardwood throughout 1st floor - Spacious eat in kitchen - Front porch - Back deck with great views - Basement storage - Closet space in each bedroom Available Now Listed on IkosHQ (RLNE5873680)
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
34 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
16 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,008
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
72 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
22 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
67 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1284 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
23 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,150
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1205 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
Verified

Last updated July 7 at 02:43 PM
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Pittsburgh living in a historic building. Apartments have original brick walls with updated kitchens and nine-foot ceilings. Private laundry in all units. All tenants have access to the rooftop lounge and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

Last updated July 7 at 02:40 PM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
PENN GARRISON LOFTS
915 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
940 sqft
Penn Garrison Lofts offer fine urban living in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh, PA. There are a variety of floor plans from studios to penthouses to fit your lifestyle.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
323 Smith Way 1
323 Smith Way, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Newly Remodeled 2BR / 1 Bath in Mt.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
306 Eutaw St
306 Eutaw Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Renovated Ranch House, Garage, Game Room - Property Id: 319247 This beautifully renovated ranch house is located on a Quiet street with lots of available on street parking for your guests.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Elliot
302 Lorenz Ave
302 Lorenz Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Newly remodeled No Cats Allowed (RLNE5928431)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Beechview
1646 Longmore
1646 Longmore Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1232 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - Minutes from the T line - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. A few hundred feet from the T line well-maintained three-bedroom house.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
52 Mount Oliver St
52 Mount Oliver Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
4 BR / 3 Bath House in the South Side Slopes. Amazing Location! Close to the popular East Carson Street restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
151 Union Street
151 Union Street, Bridgeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1505 sqft
BRIDGEVILLE BEAUTY WAITING FOR YOU!!! - BEAUTIFUL! WILL NOT LAST... 2 or 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Bridgeville.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Crafton, PA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Crafton should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Crafton may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Crafton. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

