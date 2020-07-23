Apartment List
/
PA
/
coraopolis
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coraopolis, PA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Coraopolis provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your life... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
409 Mulberry Street
409 Mulberry Street, Coraopolis, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Coraopolis. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Coraopolis
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
34 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
14 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
9 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1294 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sewickley
505 Grove Street
505 Grove Street, Sewickley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Sewickley - The Brittany - 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, great location - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom Cooperative unit in one of Sewickley's most sought after locations.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
304 Sunlight Drive
304 Sunlight Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
304 Sunlight Drive Available 09/14/20 Moon Township - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage House - Large Back Yard - Pet Friendly! - 304 Sunlight Drive is a very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house located in Moon Township.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
221 College Park Drive
221 College Park Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1320 sqft
Moon Township - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Fox Hollow - 221 College Park Drive is a 3 bedroom townhouse located in the quiet Fox Hollow Community of Moon Township. Across from Robert Morris University, and close to shopping and bus routes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
112 Castle View
112 Castle View Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1386 Square feet of living space. Hardwood flooring in kitchen that leads to back deck overlooking Ewing Road. 1st floor powder room. Master bedroom bath and main bath second floor. Lower level is garage area. Available August 1.
Results within 10 miles of Coraopolis
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
60 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
47 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
72 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1370 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Perry North
3016 Norwood Avenue
3016 Norwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1928 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Marshall-Shadeland
2708 McDowell Street
2708 Mc Dowell Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1280 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1922 Georgetowne Drive
1922 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1654 sqft
1922 Georgetowne Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
902 Lexington Drive
902 Lexington Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Hopewell (Independence Square)- 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse, Garage - This townhouse is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in Independence Square in Hopewell Township.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1335 Sandstone Drive
1335 Sandstone Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1335 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home for Rent - Beautiful Colonial 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Granite Ridge in highly desirable South Fayette Township school district. 2 car garage.

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10141 Woodbury Drive
10141 Woodbury Drive, Allegheny County, PA
10141 Woodbury Drive Available 08/15/20 Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in North Allegheny School District! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a flat wooded backyard and partially finished basement in a family friendly neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carnegie
507 Noblestown Rd
507 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR / 1 Bath in Carnegie Property Highlights : - Hardwood throughout 1st floor - Spacious eat in kitchen - Front porch - Back deck with great views - Basement storage - Closet space in each bedroom Available Now Listed on IkosHQ (RLNE5873680)

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Avalon
627 Hemlock St # 2
627 Hemlock Street, Avalon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Now Available! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Avalon - 2nd Floor of Duplex! Fully Equipped Kitchen; Updated Kitchen & Bath; $895/month + utilities. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE5835415)
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Coraopolis, PA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Coraopolis provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Coraopolis. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Similar Pages

Coraopolis 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCoraopolis Apartments with Balconies
Coraopolis Apartments with ParkingCoraopolis Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Coraopolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoraopolis Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PANew Castle, PAMount Oliver, PAWilkinsburg, PA
Aspinwall, PABrentwood, PASwissvale, PAAmbridge, PASharpsburg, PAMcKeesport, PACrafton, PASteubenville, OHWashington, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University