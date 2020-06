Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bedroom 1 bath Fully furnished apartments and includes all utilities. Walking distance to Youghiogheny River. Plenty of off street parking and centrally located to all mountain attractions. One year lease then month to month. Background and credit checks required to rent with a $40 service fee pass or fail. First months rent and equal security Deposit to move in. Pet friendly. No smoking or vaping permitted in unit.