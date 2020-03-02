224 Main St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Claysville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 8th 2020. $750/month rent. $750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.



Perfect for commuting - only a 45 minute drive to downtown Pittsburgh; 15 minute drive to Washington; 15 minute drive to Wheeling.