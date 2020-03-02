All apartments in Claysville
Find more places like 224 Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claysville, PA
/
224 Main St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:07 AM

224 Main St

224 Main Street · (724) 470-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

224 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Claysville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 8th 2020. $750/month rent. $750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Perfect for commuting - only a 45 minute drive to downtown Pittsburgh; 15 minute drive to Washington; 15 minute drive to Wheeling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Main St have any available units?
224 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claysville, PA.
What amenities does 224 Main St have?
Some of 224 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
224 Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 224 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 224 Main St does offer parking.
Does 224 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Main St have a pool?
No, 224 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 224 Main St have accessible units?
No, 224 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Main St has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 Main St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 224 Main St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PASt. Clairsville, OHWeirton, WVCarnegie, PAAmbridge, PABrentwood, PAWest Mifflin, PA
Bellevue, PAMount Oliver, PAGlassport, PAMcKeesport, PARochester, PASwissvale, PAWestover, WVCheat Lake, WVEast McKeesport, PASeven Fields, PAUniontown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity