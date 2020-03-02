224 Main St

Amenities
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Claysville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 8th 2020. $750/month rent. $750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.
Perfect for commuting - only a 45 minute drive to downtown Pittsburgh; 15 minute drive to Washington; 15 minute drive to Wheeling.