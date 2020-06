Amenities

Listed by O BOYLE REAL ESTATE LLC (570) 586-2911, Timothy Millett (570) 575-6806: Remodeled 1st floor, 1 bed rm apt w new deck. Mod Kitchen with Stainless Appl. Center Island with lots of cabinets below. Kitchen is a modern open space, ideal for entertaining. Laundry w stylish sliding door that hides the stacked wash/dryer included w apt. A backdoor w covered porch next to private parking makes it easy on rainy days. Just off kitchen is a large living and dining area with plenty of windows that look out to the deck. All windows include new blinds and screens. Hardwood floor ties in the whole floor plan. Bath Room w new tile/fixtures next to a cozy bedroom completes this centrally located CS Apt.