Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

2 BR home on the outskirts of town. Like the look of yesteryear this is your home. Dream of gatherings for special events in the large living room with well maintained hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen to make dinner and then head out to the family room and enjoy the fireplace on cold evenings. The large backyard for you to garden, play or just hang out.