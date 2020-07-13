/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
13 Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA with pool
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
39 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Results within 1 mile of Canonsburg
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1049 Bayberry Dr
1049 Bayberry Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Townhouse In Weavertown Village*Spacious living room, dining room open to the kitchen with sliding glasas door to the patio*Well designed kitchen featuring hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, CHERRY CABINETS, center
Results within 5 miles of Canonsburg
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33
505 Hunters Path Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Updated 2nd floor 2br, 1ba condo with balcony in Hunting Ridge. Close to I-79 Corridor, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Bridgeville shopping! Highlights: - Secure building - Community pool - Walking trails - Tot lots etc.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1249 Meadowbrook Drive
1249 Meadowbrook Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available immediately! This spacious townhome is available for immediate rent. First floor features new flooring with a living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and a first floor powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with abundant storage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
313 Cricketwood Court
313 Cricketwood Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Three bedroom townhome located in Glencannon, close to I79, Southpointe, Meadows Casino and Racetrack and Tanger Outlet. Community offers pool, pond, basketball court, volleyball, walking trail, playground.
Results within 10 miles of Canonsburg
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
57 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
14 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13
3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 Washington Rd
2440 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
Similar Pages
Canonsburg 2 BedroomsCanonsburg 3 BedroomsCanonsburg Apartments with BalconyCanonsburg Apartments with Garage
Canonsburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCanonsburg Apartments with ParkingCanonsburg Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PA
Aliquippa, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA