Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bradford Woods, PA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
4 Units Available
Sherbrook Apartments
100 Sherbrook Court, Bradford Woods, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$892
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
864 sqft
Sherbrook invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sherbrook provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Wexford.
Results within 1 mile of Bradford Woods
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.
Results within 5 miles of Bradford Woods
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Connecticut Lane
2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2300 sqft
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 10/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 E COMMONS DRIVE
222 East Commons Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cranberry Township - Nice 3 bedroom townhome off Hanies School Road in Cranberry. Living room, dining room, small ktichen, 1 1/2 baths, finished basement with small patio and 2 off street parking spaces. Carpet to be replaced upon application.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
125 Kaufman Run Blvd
125 Kaufman-Run Boulevard, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great 4 bedroom home available in the highly sought after Adams Ridge community! Enjoy the amazing amenities such as pool, playground & community center.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
516 Ten Point
516 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! This property has just been freshly painted and new carpet installed.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
9415 Orchard
9415 Orchard Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Your own little oasis on just under an acre- but right in McCandless! This updated 2-bedroom ranch has a car port for covered parking, plus plenty of additional parking space. Inside, the front living room has lots of natural light.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
216 Castle Creek Dr
216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2450 Pleuchel
2450 Pleuchel Road, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
Beautiful home on a quiet road in Franklin Park! Available for a lease to start mid-July. Enjoy a private setting with a large yard, detached 2-car garage, and plenty of other parking.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - OCT 1 - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Bradford Woods
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
6 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
The Cascades Apartments
100 E West Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1074 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly, with plenty of storage space and closets, fully equipped kitchens, and a pool with sundeck. North of Pittsburgh, minutes from several parks and Ross Park Mall.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
131 York Dr
131 York Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
213 Queensberry Ct
213 Queensberry Court, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Welcome to 213 Queensberry Court in Woodbridge! This very spacious 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath townhome is bright and offers plenty of storage throughout. On the first level is a one car integral garage with a bonus, large laundry room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Emsworth
360 Plummer Ave
360 Plumer Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Ready for occupancy early August.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
123 Cemetery Ln
123 Cemetery Lane, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$975
READY FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY! TENANT OCCUPIED. Unique, all brick, 4 bedroom (top half of duplex). Just off Perry Highway & I79, close to downtown, shopping, eateries, entertainment! Covered front porch.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
243 Eagle Dr
243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
173 6th Avenue
173 6th Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
173 6th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House With Central Air and Fenced in Yard! - Beautiful cape code style home situated in a great neighborhood! Conveniently located near Mcknight Rd, Ross Park Mall, and North Hills School.
