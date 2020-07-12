Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Bradford Woods, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bradford Woods apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
4 Units Available
Sherbrook Apartments
100 Sherbrook Court, Bradford Woods, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$892
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
864 sqft
Sherbrook invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sherbrook provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Wexford.
Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
142 Harmony
142 Harmony Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
North Allegheny school district, 3 bedroom two and half bath spacious townhouse. Fully equipped kitchen with an open dining area, huge pantry , a lot of counter space and a lot of natural light.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
471 Fairmont Dr
471 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This gorgeous townhouse is better than new! ONE LEVEL LIVING AT ITS BEST! The layout flows from large kitchen, breakfast area, to the spacious living room.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Connecticut Lane
2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2300 sqft
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 10/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 E COMMONS DRIVE
222 East Commons Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cranberry Township - Nice 3 bedroom townhome off Hanies School Road in Cranberry. Living room, dining room, small ktichen, 1 1/2 baths, finished basement with small patio and 2 off street parking spaces. Carpet to be replaced upon application.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1954 Georgetown Dr
1954 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located min from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
125 Kaufman Run Blvd
125 Kaufman-Run Boulevard, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great 4 bedroom home available in the highly sought after Adams Ridge community! Enjoy the amazing amenities such as pool, playground & community center.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
218 Adams Pointe
218 Adams Pointe Boulevard, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
3-bedroom SINGLE LEVEL condo in the gated community of Adams Pointe. This unit becomes available mid-July 2020. No steps through the entire unit. Recently updated paint, carpet, and appliances. The entry way leads into an open living and dining area.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
516 Ten Point
516 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! This property has just been freshly painted and new carpet installed.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9415 Orchard
9415 Orchard Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Your own little oasis on just under an acre- but right in McCandless! This updated 2-bedroom ranch has a car port for covered parking, plus plenty of additional parking space. Inside, the front living room has lots of natural light.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
292 Venango Trail
292 Venango Trail, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful townhome in Venango Trails with brand new hardwood floors throughout. The main level consists of an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
216 Castle Creek Dr
216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
122 Southridge Dr
122 Southridge Drive, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Conveniently located minutes to I-79 , I- 76 , Rt 228 , Rt 19. 30 min drive to the airport, downtown Pittsburgh, universities, hospitals. A great place to live and entertain.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2450 Pleuchel
2450 Pleuchel Road, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
Beautiful home on a quiet road in Franklin Park! Available for a lease to start mid-July. Enjoy a private setting with a large yard, detached 2-car garage, and plenty of other parking.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
712 Carver Dr
712 Carver Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome to the beautiful community at the Village at Marshall Ridge. This beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath Rosecliff end unit boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3241 Wexford Road
3241 Wexford Road, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Lease a lifestyle of extravagance, convenience & privacy! Fully furnished for your convenience and located on a picturesque 8+ acre lot, yet minutes from all the North Hills has to offer! A private drive w/extra large governor's circle provides

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3004 Spruce Rd
3004 Spruce Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available May 1st. Laurel Grove.... One of Pine Township's Newest Prime Developments. Located minutes to all major roadways, easy access to Pittsburgh International Airport, downtown, walk to schools, parks, shopping, and dining.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - OCT 1 - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
6 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bradford Woods, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bradford Woods apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

