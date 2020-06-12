/
2 bedroom apartments
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bradford Woods, PA
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1155 sqft
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Bradford Woods
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1114 Prescott Pl
1114 Prescott Place, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Neutral décor in this open floor plan condo with two bedrooms and two full baths. Living room has a gas corner place. Dinning room opens to a beautiful balcony that backs to green space.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
405 Camelot Dr
405 Camelot Dr, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Great rental in NA School District. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has a spacious living room with balcony overlooking the woods. 2 large bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom with additional laundry area.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
214 Castle Creek Drive
214 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
NEW updates not yet shown in these pictures!!! Located in the heart of Seven Fields, minutes to Route 79, the PA Turnpike and Route 228. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Bradford Woods
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Avalon
6 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1047 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
261 Martsolf Ave
261 Martsolf Avenue, West View, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available today! - This incredible 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with newly refinished hardwood floors that stretch from the living room through
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
45 N Balph Ave #4
45 N Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 BR/ 1 Bath Apartment in Bellevue! 45 North Balph Ave is walking distance to LINCOLN AVE, a library, and TWO parks (one is a SKATE park).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
242 Dakota Ave
242 Dakota Avenue, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Cozy Home / Private Setting / Dead End Street - Property Id: 153725 Schedule by Appointment Saturday, May 30th or Sunday, May 31st.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Avalon
1 Unit Available
201 Elizabeth Ave
201 Elizabeth Ave, Avalon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
This spacious two bedrooms apartment located on the second for and offers a fully equipped kitchen with DW,gas stove and fridge. The unit offer a nice porch, large living room and dinning room. Close to 65 and public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1107 Stockton Rdg
1107 Stockton Ridge, Butler County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Fresh FIRST FLOOR unit in Foxmoor. Gated community. Amenities include: pool, clubhouse, 24 hour gym, barbecue area, business center. This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit faces the interior courtyard and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle.
