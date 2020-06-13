/
37 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bethel Park, PA
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
55 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bethel Park
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1900 Washinton Rd
1900 Washington Road, Washington County, PA
Studio
$1,500
1400 sq-ft at $10.70 a sq-ft, a very good value for this location. Includes all utilities. Prime location for commercial lease in a prime area of Peters Twp. Red light location across from Waterdam Plaza. Route 19 is a major commercial thoroughfare.
Results within 10 miles of Bethel Park
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Strip District
18 Units Available
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Northshore
14 Units Available
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,680
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Liberty
13 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Strip District
36 Units Available
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,425
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Lawrenceville
15 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,353
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,828
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Shadyside
10 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1009 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southside Flats
5 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,347
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
9 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
3 Units Available
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Shadyside
13 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
29 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Squirrel Hill South
4 Units Available
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,823
1605 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
