Large 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Two-story house in Richland School District. Gas hot water heat. Rent is $1,195 per month plus all utilities. Fridge & range for tenant use. Second floor laundry room with hook-ups as well as a supplied washer & dryer in the basement. Nice tiered deck and 2-car integral garage. Tenant is responsible for lawn care & snow removal. No pets, non-smoking unit, 1 year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required! Ask for virtual tour!