2 bedroom apartments
143 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avalon, PA
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1047 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Avalon
201 Elizabeth Ave
201 Elizabeth Ave, Avalon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
This spacious two bedrooms apartment located on the second for and offers a fully equipped kitchen with DW,gas stove and fridge. The unit offer a nice porch, large living room and dinning room. Close to 65 and public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Avalon
Bellevue
45 N Balph Ave #4
45 N Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 BR/ 1 Bath Apartment in Bellevue! 45 North Balph Ave is walking distance to LINCOLN AVE, a library, and TWO parks (one is a SKATE park).
Bellevue
242 Dakota Ave
242 Dakota Avenue, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Cozy Home / Private Setting / Dead End Street - Property Id: 153725 Schedule by Appointment Saturday, May 30th or Sunday, May 31st.
Results within 5 miles of Avalon
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
261 Martsolf Ave
261 Martsolf Avenue, West View, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available today! - This incredible 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with newly refinished hardwood floors that stretch from the living room through
Central Northside
18 Jacksonia St 4
18 Jacksonia Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Spacious Modern Penthouse 2- BD, Mexican War Area - Property Id: 55839 Spacious Modern Penthouse 2-BD Lovely night view of Downtown Pittsburgh Ceramic and Wood flooring throughout Updated Kitchen with Modern Appliances Updated Bathroom Modern
Sheraden
3253 Fadette St
3253 Fadette Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Sheraden! Available June 1 - Off Street Parking - Close to Rt. 51! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Sheraden with many updates! Close to Crafton, North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh.
Allegheny West
827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1
827 North Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fully Furnished 2 BR / 2 Bath in the North Side! Flexible lease options : 3 months - $2000/month , 6 months - $1900/month , 12 months - $1850/month Ideal Location! You can walk to all the Stadiums, Casino, Stage AE, and countless bars,
Manchester
1307 Allegheny Ave Unit #3
1307 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful Fully Furnished 2BR/ 1 Bath Apt. in the North Side! Fantastic Location! You are situated .25 miles away from Pittsburghs T train station to take you downtown for free.
Manchester
1207 Allegheny Ave #2
1207 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 2 BR/ 2 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Fantastic Location! 5 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh! Super walkable to Pittsburgh's oldest park, coffee shops, and local restaurants.
Central Northside
1301 Arch St
1301 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
Located on Arch St in the historic Mexican War Streets of Pittsburghs Northside, this is an easy walk to Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), The Mattress Factory, National Aviary, CCAC, PNC Park, Heinz Field and Downtown Pittsburgh.
Brighton Heights
1266 Benton Avenue - 1
1266 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Enjoy two very large fully renovated units in this large duplex. Offering up to 1,200 SF, each unit has a living room, dining room and two bedrooms.
Central Northside
1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3
1100 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this beautiful, quiet, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Pittsburgh's Historic Allegheny West neighborhood.
Crafton Heights
1110 Crucible Street
1110 Crucible Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1216 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath in Crafton Heights newly updated with a fence back yard and a cute front porch. Our requirements are as follows: - Security deposit - 1st month's rent - Proof of income Pay Stubs.
Reserve Township
3615 Mount Troy Rd
3615 Mount Troy Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
First floor, two-bedroom of an up and down duplex in Reserve and the Shaler School District! Enter to a large, bright living room with tons of natural light. Off the dining room is a fully equipped, renovated kitchen with a dishwasher.
Elliot
722 Bucyrus St
722 Bucyrus Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom with office - (RLNE5586089)
27 RICHMOND STREET LOFT
27 Richmond Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
THE LOFT AT 27 - Property Id: 250569 BEAUTIFUL LARGE LOFT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING PARK.PRIVATE DRIVE 2 BEDROOM LARGE LIVING SPACE..WHOLE HOUSE AIR CONDITIONING...NEW STOVE, NEW WASHER AND DRYER....
Results within 10 miles of Avalon
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1155 sqft
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
