The first floor, two-bedroom apartment of an up and down duplex in Aspinall. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with big bright rooms. There is a new refrigerator in the kitchen with a gas stove and cork flooring. In the basement is the garage entrance for your one parking space in addition to an entire laundry room and storage for your apartment. A very nice shared yard in the back and within walking distance to Aspinwall's boutiques and restaurants.