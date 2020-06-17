All apartments in Archbald
Archbald, PA
150 Ontario Street
150 Ontario Street

150 Ontario Street · No Longer Available
Location

150 Ontario Street, Archbald, PA 18403

Amenities

garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Great ranch home for rent near Scranton-Carbondale Highway! Well cared for two bedroom, 1 bath home features gas heat and a great floor plan. Living room, family room and large eat-in kitchen means plenty of common areas for spending time together and two cozy bedrooms for when you don't! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and newer vinyl flooring while the other rooms all feature nice carpeting. There is a two-car garage on site and the tenant is permitted to use one of the garage spaces. Owners are PA licensed Realtors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Ontario Street have any available units?
150 Ontario Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Archbald, PA.
What amenities does 150 Ontario Street have?
Some of 150 Ontario Street's amenities include garage, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Ontario Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 Ontario Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Ontario Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 Ontario Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Archbald.
Does 150 Ontario Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 Ontario Street does offer parking.
Does 150 Ontario Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Ontario Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Ontario Street have a pool?
No, 150 Ontario Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 Ontario Street have accessible units?
No, 150 Ontario Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Ontario Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Ontario Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Ontario Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Ontario Street does not have units with air conditioning.
