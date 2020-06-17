150 Ontario Street

Amenities

garage carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great ranch home for rent near Scranton-Carbondale Highway! Well cared for two bedroom, 1 bath home features gas heat and a great floor plan. Living room, family room and large eat-in kitchen means plenty of common areas for spending time together and two cozy bedrooms for when you don't! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and newer vinyl flooring while the other rooms all feature nice carpeting. There is a two-car garage on site and the tenant is permitted to use one of the garage spaces. Owners are PA licensed Realtors.