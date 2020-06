Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME JUST BLOCKS FROM LAKE TENKILLER. AMENITIES INCLUDE; VERTICLE PULL DOWN BLINDS, PELLA WINDOWS, STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES AND CUSTOM CABINETS WITH ISLAND IN KITCHEN. PARTIAL PRIVACY FENCE AND STORAGE BUILDING TO STORE ALL OF YOUR LAKE EQUIPTMENT AND TOYS. LARGE WRAP AROUND DECK WITH CUSTOM RAILING AND LARGE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING AND PLAYING WITH THE KIDS. THIS IS A MUST SEE AND THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG.