2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:03 PM
40 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Glenpool, OK
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
Results within 5 miles of Glenpool
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$985
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$709
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
Southern Memorial Acres
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
6100 E 81st Street
6100 East 81st Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2599 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 3 bath home on approximately 3.5 acres. Home has large living areas and huge trees.
Results within 10 miles of Glenpool
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Kensington
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Brookside
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Kensington
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$953
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
Brookside
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
Welcome to Silver Springs Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$905
1181 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1079 sqft
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
Sun Meadow
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$840
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1201 sqft
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
