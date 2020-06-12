/
2 bedroom apartments
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Youngstown, OH
Erie
54 East Evergreen Ave
54 East Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
This darling two bedroom unit is located on the cities south side and is move-in ready. This is the upstairs unit of a duplex building. Both units are vacant which gives you a choice of which one best fits you.
Newport
435 West Judson Ave
435 West Judson Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
This Unit is the downstairs unit of a Brick Duplex. The Lower unit is vacant, the upstairs is rented with a very long-term tenant. Lower unit is recently remodeled. It features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and a Bath.
Erie
52 East Evergreen Ave
52 East Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$540
This darling two bedroom unit is located on the cities south side and is move-in ready. This is the downstairs unit of a duplex building. Both units are vacant which gives you a choice of which one best fits you.
Results within 1 mile of Youngstown
22 Cherry Street
22 Cherry, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
22 Cherry Street Available 06/13/20 22 Cherry Street - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, home including all kitchen appliances, and full basement. There is a nook off of the living room which makes for a nice office area of play room.
271 Kendall Avenue - 1
271 Kendall Ave, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
271 Kendall Avenue - 3
271 Kendall Avenue, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
Results within 5 miles of Youngstown
2520 Flintridge Dr
2520 Flintridge Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
Amazing and updated in this SUPER clean 2 bedroom - 1 bath ranch unit apartment in a well maintained and secured building. All new laminate flooring, paint and kitchen appliances.
918 Pearson Cir Unit #2
918 Pearson Circle, Mahoning County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1006 sqft
918 Pearson Cir Unit #2 Available 07/01/20 First Floor Boardman Condo with Garage, Appliances! - Central Boardman, first floor 2 bedroom 1 bath for easy living, close to shopping and restaurants.
820 Lincoln
820 Lincoln Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
820 Lincoln Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom house located at 820 Lincoln Ave in Girard, Ohio. Home has been updated with hard wood flooring, updated kitchen and bath, carpet, fresh paint, detached garage, and central air.
5026 Winthrop Dr
5026 Winthrop Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
990 sqft
Freshly updated throughout is this 2 bedroom - 1 full bath - ranch unit on first floor (zero steps) Quiet location near dead end street - in house laundry - All kitchen appliances included - covered rear porch - on site secure garage 1 car garage
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.
550 Ohio Avenue #303
550 Ohio Avenue, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
829 sqft
The finest in retirement apartment living in a quiet, beautiful setting. Rent includes all utilities. Building has handicapped accessible elevator, spacious community room, and on-site laundry facilities. No pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Youngstown
599 baldwin ave
599 Baldwin Avenue, Sharon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$500
Great 2 bedroom apartment ready now! - THis apartment included sewer, trash and lawn care! Nice bright rooms and ready for move in! Sharon Pa ! (RLNE5840104)
112 East Market St
112 E Market St, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Enjoy the bustling downtown lifestyle and scenic third story city views with these wonderful1-2 bedroom apartment options.
5033 Maple
5033 Maple Drive, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available for rent in Matthews school district. This is 2 bedroom duplex townhouse style, with basement & garage. Kitchen appliances are provided. In unit laundry hook ups in basement. Pets allowed with pet deposit and fee.
124 North Park Ave
124 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Capture that high-end rental style right in the heart of downtown Warren, Ohio with this staggeringly different two-bedroom loft condo! This one-of-a-kind space is offering mixes of rustic re-purposed brickwork with a modern contemporary styling
2474 Cadwallader Sonk Rd
2474 Cadwallader-Sonk Road, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
Absolutely charming and very spacious 2 story completely remodeled Home with 1/2 acre of land and 2 car, 2 story garage with a loft and cedar lined storage room .
2237 Cadwallader-Sonk Road - 1
2237 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
984 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex for rent. Quiet and secluded country setting with small back patio. 1 car attached garage entering into laundry room and pantry with washer and dryer.
742 Mauro Circle #5
742 Mauro Cir SE, Niles, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
830 sqft
Two-bed, one bath unit on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District. Six-plex sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District.
3000 Meadow Lane NE #201
3000 Meadow Lane Northeast, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$661
761 sqft
FIRST TWO MONTHS HALF OFF! North River Commons is a senior apartment complex nestled in a quiet park-like setting. One- and two-bedroom units available. Rent includes all utilities as well as basic cable.