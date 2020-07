Amenities

HUGE 5 Bedroom home for rent!! These are hard to come by! Beautiful arched entry ways, fireplace with built-in shelving, hardwood flooring in dining and living areas. Darling country style kitchen with tile counter-tops and built in pantry. 2 bedrooms on the first floor and full bath. Full bath upstairs with 3 or4 more bedrooms and a open area for setting/study area. many new windows, hardwood floors. new paint. New flooring upstairs and new windows throughout. Tenant pays all utilities. No Section 8. Beautiful big lot ! 50 x 200. About 3 blocks from Mill Creek Park! Will be ready for move-in within 30 days (beginning of August)