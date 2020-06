Amenities

CLEAN 3 bed 1.5 bath house near Mill Creek Park on Youngstowns West Side. Detached 2 car garage, full basement...quite neighborhood with great neighbors!



Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawncare.



No Smoking, pets under 25 pounds will be considered for an additional monthly fee and additional non refundable security deposit.



We do full background checks. We do not accept section 8.



Please dont apply if you have prior evictions, we check for them during background check

