Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 1349 N Gray Ave - 5 beds 2 baths 3,570 sq ft 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home (Sqft: 3,570) Tile floors, spacious floor plan. That is the good part. You are going to have to see the bad part for yourself. It needs a lot of work. $39,500 w $3500 down and $375 mo. We are ready to sell this and I have a secret price. But you must see the house to discuss it. Price radically reduced lower down. Figure out how to make this work and you will make some serious money.

Blaine!@Buttross.com 512 975 9238 Text with the address for access instructions.



(RLNE2567744)