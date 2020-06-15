All apartments in Youngstown
1349 N Gray Ave
1349 N Gray Ave

1349 Gray Avenue · (512) 975-9238
Location

1349 Gray Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505
Landsdowne

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1349 N Gray Ave · Avail. now

$610

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 3572 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 1349 N Gray Ave - 5 beds 2 baths 3,570 sq ft 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home (Sqft: 3,570) Tile floors, spacious floor plan. That is the good part. You are going to have to see the bad part for yourself. It needs a lot of work. $39,500 w $3500 down and $375 mo. We are ready to sell this and I have a secret price. But you must see the house to discuss it. Price radically reduced lower down. Figure out how to make this work and you will make some serious money.
Blaine!@Buttross.com 512 975 9238 Text with the address for access instructions.

(RLNE2567744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 N Gray Ave have any available units?
1349 N Gray Ave has a unit available for $610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1349 N Gray Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1349 N Gray Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 N Gray Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1349 N Gray Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngstown.
Does 1349 N Gray Ave offer parking?
No, 1349 N Gray Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1349 N Gray Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 N Gray Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 N Gray Ave have a pool?
No, 1349 N Gray Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1349 N Gray Ave have accessible units?
No, 1349 N Gray Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 N Gray Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 N Gray Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 N Gray Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1349 N Gray Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
