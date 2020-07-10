119 West Earle Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Very spacious and welcoming! Large front porch, large welcoming foyer with super sized closet. Beautiful wood work throughout. Spacious living room, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen with pantry or small breakfast room. This home is really updated and is move-in ready. It has three bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms and a full walk-up attic as well! Home offers a full basement that is clean and bright. New plumbing, water and heating. Low utilities, plenty of yard space to enjoy and is close to the WRTA bus line. . Basement and unfinished attic for plenty of extra storage. This bright, cheerful property has a huge covered front porch for relaxing, pocket doors, built in window seats and bookcase. Home will have brand new furnace, updated kitchen counters, fresh paint and certified PLUMBING! No Leaks!