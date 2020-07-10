All apartments in Youngstown
119 West Earle Ave

119 West Earle Avenue · (330) 792-2216
Location

119 West Earle Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507
Warren

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very spacious and welcoming! Large front porch, large welcoming foyer with super sized closet. Beautiful wood work throughout. Spacious living room, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen with pantry or small breakfast room. This home is really updated and is move-in ready. It has three bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms and a full walk-up attic as well! Home offers a full basement that is clean and bright. New plumbing, water and heating. Low utilities, plenty of yard space to enjoy and is close to the WRTA bus line. . Basement and unfinished attic for plenty of extra storage. This bright, cheerful property has a huge covered front porch for relaxing, pocket doors, built in window seats and bookcase. Home will have brand new furnace, updated kitchen counters, fresh paint and certified PLUMBING! No Leaks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 West Earle Ave have any available units?
119 West Earle Ave has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 119 West Earle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
119 West Earle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 West Earle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 119 West Earle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngstown.
Does 119 West Earle Ave offer parking?
No, 119 West Earle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 119 West Earle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 West Earle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 West Earle Ave have a pool?
No, 119 West Earle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 119 West Earle Ave have accessible units?
No, 119 West Earle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 119 West Earle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 West Earle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 West Earle Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 West Earle Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
