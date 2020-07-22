Apartment List
/
OH
/
st clairsville
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:38 PM

10 Apartments for rent in St. Clairsville, OH with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in St. Clairsville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday aftern... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Clairsville Courtyard
171 West Main Street, St. Clairsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$635
St. Clairsville Courtyard is a friendly community that offers 1-bedroom homes at a convenient location in St. Clairsville, Ohio. The spacious homes include energy efficient electric appliances. Our community features on-site laundry and more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1 North Sugar Street
1 North Sugar Street, St. Clairsville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
3 Bedroom UNFURNISHED RENTAL available in St. Clairsville just minutes from Wheeling, WV. This duplex apartment has a dine in kitchen, plenty of lving space, central location close to St.
Results within 1 mile of St. Clairsville

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
69907 Barton Road
69907 Barton Road, Belmont County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2275 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW is this 4 Bedroom home is located on a beautiful lot with an amazing view.
Results within 5 miles of St. Clairsville

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
46851 Red Fox Lane
46851 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Available NOW! By Goodman Apatments in the Richland Commons Community is this NEW Construction apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Quiet and scenic located on National Road (RT 40) in St. Clairsville.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
46810 Red Fox Lane
46810 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
Details 46810 Red Fox Lane, Addison Apt. 32 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
46855 Red Fox Lane
46855 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Details Apt. 34 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent. This apartment can be rented unfurnished at $1,100.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
67922 Mills Road
67922 Mills Road, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
Available NOW! This spacious unfurnished new construction town home offers stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer, over sized garage, gas heat, central air, 1 year lease available (6 month
Results within 10 miles of St. Clairsville

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Dekalb St
300 Dekalb Street, Bridgeport, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Wonderful, clean home with 3-4 bedrooms and off street parking. Rooms are all very nice size. Hardwood floors, kitchen with appliances and laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking in the home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1053 Broadway Street
1053 Broadway Street, Martins Ferry, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available is this totally renovated furnished 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with new furnace, new roof, new washer and dryer, new floors and new cabinetry.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
41670 National Road - B2
41670 National Road, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Comes with all major appliances, and water, sewage, and garbage is included in the rent. The Grove is a 48-unit apartment complex in Belmont, Ohio. Our units are all two-bedroom with full kitchen and washer and dryer. Pets considered.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in St. Clairsville, OH

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in St. Clairsville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in St. Clairsville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in St. Clairsville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

St. Clairsville Apartments with Parking
St. Clairsville Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Canonsburg, PASteubenville, OH
Washington, PA